ITV’s (ITV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94 ($1.18).

ITV stock opened at GBX 70.64 ($0.88) on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 642.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

