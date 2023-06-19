Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Drake & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 6.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,357,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 244,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.68. 251,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,818. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.