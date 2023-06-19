JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

JD.com stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

