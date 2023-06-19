Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.27 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $141,574.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014942 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,722.52 or 0.99928504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957872 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,497.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.