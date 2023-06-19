John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

WDGJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

