Joystick Price Hits $0.0254 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $5.21 million and $5,875.34 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02361685 USD and is down -17.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,899.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

