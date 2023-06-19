Joystick Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $6,333.58 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,439.67 or 1.00040161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02544122 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,262.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

