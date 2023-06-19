JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Lifted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 67,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPHY opened at $44.56 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

