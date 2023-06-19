JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
JPIB stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
