JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

