Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,091,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Trading Up 1.9 %

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative net margin of 206.26% and a negative return on equity of 189.51%.

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Featured Stories

