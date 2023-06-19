Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

