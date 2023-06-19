Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

