Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

