Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,258 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE opened at $114.12 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.