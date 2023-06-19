Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $839,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

