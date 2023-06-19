Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

