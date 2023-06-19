Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after buying an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0579 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

