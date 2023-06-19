KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.