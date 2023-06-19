KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE KIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 101,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.96.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
