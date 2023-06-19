KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KIO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 101,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

