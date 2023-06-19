Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 86.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 17.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

