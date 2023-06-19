KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of KORE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,672. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

KORE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.33. 199,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Featured Articles

