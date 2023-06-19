Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 695,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.