Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $96.50 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

