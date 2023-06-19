Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,194 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.89. 5,757 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
