Lantz Financial LLC Buys 8,301 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 854,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 826,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

