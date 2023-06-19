Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 1,518,071 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

