Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,639. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.