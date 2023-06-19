Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.78. 7,369,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,312. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

