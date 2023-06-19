Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,156. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

