Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 7,195 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

