Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,583 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 87,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,649,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 676,324 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

