Laqira Protocol (LQR) One Day Volume Hits $6,906.26

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $6,906.26 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

