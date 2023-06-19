Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

