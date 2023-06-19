Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

