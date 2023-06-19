Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 161,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

