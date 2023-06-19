Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

