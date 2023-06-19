Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

