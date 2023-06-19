LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.01 on Monday. LCNB has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

