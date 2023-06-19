Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Shares of LCW remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,273. Learn CW Investment has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 232,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

