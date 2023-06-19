Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.