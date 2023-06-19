Level Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

VCEB stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

