Level Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.