Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.75 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

