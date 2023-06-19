Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.