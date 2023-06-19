Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

A number of analysts have commented on LI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

