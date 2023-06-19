LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

