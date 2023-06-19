LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
LifeVantage Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LFVN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
