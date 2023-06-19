Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

