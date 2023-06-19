Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 25 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £247.50 ($309.68).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,046 ($1,308.81) per share, with a total value of £26,150 ($32,720.22).

On Friday, April 14th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £1,028 ($1,286.29) per share, with a total value of £51,400 ($64,314.31).

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 1,008.25 ($12.62) on Monday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,305 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,032.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,032.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($64.44) per share. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,063.59%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

