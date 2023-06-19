Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $99.96 million and $1.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,920,009 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.